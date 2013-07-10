* Wants parties to approve measures for bailout exit
* Rules out snap election now, wants vote after June 2014
* Analyst says raises risks, markets could react badly
By Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, July 10 President Anibal Cavaco Silva
proposed an urgent cross-party agreement between the ruling
coalition and opposition Socialists on Wednesday to ensure
Portugal can complete adjustments under a bailout by June 2014
before holding early elections.
Cavaco Silva said the coalition government remains in office
and made no clear statement about a proposed cabinet reshuffle
by the ruling Social Democrats and their junior coalition
partner, the rightist CDS-PP party, to end an internal rift.
He did not specify whether the reshuffle, which would need
his approval, would take place.
The president said a cross-party deal would have to include
a calendar for early elections, whose preparation must coincide
with Portugal's planned exit from the bailout in June 2014. If
the government were to complete its term, the next elections
would be held in late 2015.
"The commitment must involve the three parties, all of which
signed the bailout deal, to support measures for Portugal to
return to the markets in early 2014 and complete the adjustment
programme," he said in a televised address.
"I will give my firm support to this deal, which in the
current emergency truly represents a commitment of national
salvation," he added.
Cavaco Silva said the deal could be reached quickly,
possibly with the help of a prestigious personality to promote
dialogue.
The rift in the coalition emerged last week after the
resignation of CDS-PP leader Paulo Portas as foreign minister
and has threatened to derail progress under the 78-billion-euro
($100.3-billion) bailout by the European Union and IMF.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho had proposed to promote
Portas to become his deputy in a bid to end the crisis.
The president's proposal could prolong uncertainty as it was
not the simple approval that had been expected of the cabinet
reshuffle.
UNEXPECTED DECISION ADDS UNCERTAINTY
The yield on Portugal's 10-year bonds jumped
to over 8 percent last week from around 6.4 percent but had
settled back as the coalition tried to end the crisis.
"Given the expected scenario of a mere cabinet reshuffle and
nothing more, the solution proposed by the president seems to
cause greater political instability, which could be received
badly by markets," said Filipe Garcia, the head of Informacao
Mercados Financeiros consultants in Porto.
Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa earlier on Wednesday
warned parties that "accidents" like the political crisis are
likely to cause "hyper-reactions in markets."
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, head of the Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers, warned Lisbon on Monday that more upheaval
could upset its efforts to complete the bailout programme.
Representatives of the troika of lenders - the EU, the
European Central Bank and the IMF - were due to land in Lisbon
on July 15 to conduct the eighth quarterly review of the
programme.
The Socialists had urged the president to call a snap
election, but he has so far declined to do so.
Cavaco Silva said that holding a snap election would have
delayed approving the 2014 state budget until March, increasing
the risk of Portugal being forced to request a second bailout
programme.
"A new programme would likely be more demanding and have
harder conditions than the current one, with direct and dramatic
effects in families' daily lives," he said.
Massive tax hikes and spending cuts under terms of the
bailout have pushed Portugal into its deepest economic slump
since the 1970s and boosted unemployment to record levels near
18 percent.
The Social Democrats and the CDS-PP said they would consider
the president's proposals before responding. Cavaco Silva said
he will contact the three parties to analyse the solution.