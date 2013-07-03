BERLIN, July 3 Germany is confident Portugal
will stick to reforms agreed with international lenders in
return for a bailout, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said
on Wednesday, as the political crisis in Lisbon deepened.
"The government is confident Portugal will stick to the
agreed reform path and will support that path," said spokesman
Steffen Seibert, describing its efforts so far as impressive.
"The government knows it's a very difficult path but because it
goes to the roots of the problems, it will lead to success."
Two more Portuguese ministers from the junior ruling
coalition party were ready to resign on Wednesday, Portuguese
media said, deepening turmoil that could trigger a snap election
and derail Lisbon's exit from an EU/IMF bailout.