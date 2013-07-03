BERLIN, July 3 Germany is confident Portugal will stick to reforms agreed with international lenders in return for a bailout, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Wednesday, as the political crisis in Lisbon deepened.

"The government is confident Portugal will stick to the agreed reform path and will support that path," said spokesman Steffen Seibert, describing its efforts so far as impressive. "The government knows it's a very difficult path but because it goes to the roots of the problems, it will lead to success."

Two more Portuguese ministers from the junior ruling coalition party were ready to resign on Wednesday, Portuguese media said, deepening turmoil that could trigger a snap election and derail Lisbon's exit from an EU/IMF bailout.