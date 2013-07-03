LISBON, July 3 Portuguese local media said two
more government ministers were preparing to tender their
resignation on Wednesday, deepening the turmoil that could
derail Lisbon's exit from an international bailout.
Reports said Agriculture Minister Assuncao Cristas and
Social Security Minister Pedro Mota Soares will follow their
CDS-PP party leader Paulo Portas who tendered his resignation on
Tuesday.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho told the nation late on
Tuesday that he did not accept Portas' resignation and would
continue to head the government to ensure political stability
and work to overcome the stalemate.
However, with no solution imminent, Portugal's bond prices
slumped further. The returns investors demand to hold 10-year
bonds surged to above 7.5 percent for the first time since
November.
Portugal's PSI 20 stock index slumped 6 percent,
led by sharp losses of over 10 percent in banks' shares.
Coelho's decision puts the responsibility for the
government's survival squarely on the shoulders of Portas, who
now has to decide whether to stay in his post or pull his
rightist CDS-PP party out of the coalition. Without the CDS-PP,
the centre-right government would lose its majority.
The party's top brass will hold a meeting later on
Wednesday, after which Portas may make a statement, according to
Diario de Noticias newspaper.