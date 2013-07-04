China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LISBON, July 4 Portugal's prime minister said on Thursday he has found a way to maintain government stability with the junior partner in the ruling coalition after two of his senior ministers resigned.
"A formula was found to maintain government stability," Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho told journalists after meeting with the country's president to discuss a political crisis which threatens the government.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.