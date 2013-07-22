LISBON, July 22 Portugal's prime minister said
on Monday the country needs to rebuild confidence dented by this
month's political crisis and pledged to stick to the timetable
agreed with the international lenders for Lisbon's exit from its
bailout by mid-2014.
In his first speech after the president ruled out a snap
election and told the government to stay and finish its term
until 2015, premier Pedro Passos Coelho said the austerity
course and profound reforms had to continue as they were
dictated by the country's difficult circumstances.
"We will rebuild the confidence without raising any doubts
about the process we are carrying out, saying 'yes, we want to
complete the assistance programme on the agreed date'," he said.