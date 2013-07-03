LISBON, July 3 Portugal's president will meet
representatives of the main political parties and Prime Minister
Pedro Passos Coelho this week to discuss an impasse created by
the resignation of a key government minister and leader of
CDS-PP ruling coalition party.
President Anibal Cavaco Silva's office said in a statement
he would meet the leader of the main opposition Socialists later
on Wednesday, the premier on Thursday and other parties after
that. The president has the power to call new elections, but can
also play a mediating role to resolve political crises.
Two more Portuguese ministers from the junior ruling
coalition party were ready to resign on Wednesday, local media
said, deepening turmoil that could trigger a snap election and
derail Lisbon's exit from an EU/IMF bailout.