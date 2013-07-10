LISBON, July 10 Portugal's President Anibal
Cavaco Silva will make a televised statement at 1930 GMT on
Wednesday after concluding meetings with political parties and
lobby groups to end a political crisis in the ruling coalition,
a presidency spokesman said.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho has proposed promoting
Paulo Portas, who leads the junior CDS-PP partner in the
coalition, to become his deputy and resolve a rift that has
threatened to derail Lisbon's progress under a bailout.
"The president's statement will certainly be to respond to
the proposed solution for the government," the spokesman said.
Cavaco Silva has the power to dissolve parliament and call a
snap election but most analysts expect he will approve Passos
Coelho's proposal to guarantee political stability.