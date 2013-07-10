LISBON, July 10 Portugal's President Anibal Cavaco Silva will make a televised statement at 1930 GMT on Wednesday after concluding meetings with political parties and lobby groups to end a political crisis in the ruling coalition, a presidency spokesman said.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho has proposed promoting Paulo Portas, who leads the junior CDS-PP partner in the coalition, to become his deputy and resolve a rift that has threatened to derail Lisbon's progress under a bailout.

"The president's statement will certainly be to respond to the proposed solution for the government," the spokesman said.

Cavaco Silva has the power to dissolve parliament and call a snap election but most analysts expect he will approve Passos Coelho's proposal to guarantee political stability.