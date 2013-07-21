LISBON, July 21 Portugal's President Anibal
Cavaco Silva said on Sunday he decided to keep the centre-right
coalition government at the helm to help end a weeks-old
political crisis and keep an international bailout on track.
The crisis threatened to derail Lisbon's planned exit from
the EU/IMF bailout.
"As the national salvation compromise was impossible to
achieve, I consider that the best alternative solution is for
the present government to remain in its functions, with
reinforced guarantees of cohesion and solidity of the coalition,
until the end of its term (in 2015)" , he said in a televised
address.