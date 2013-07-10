LISBON, July 10 Portugal's Social Democrats, senior partner in the ruling coalition, said on Wednesday the government remained in power and the party would consider the president's request to resolve a political crisis through a deal with opposition Socialists.

President Anibal Cavaco Silva earlier urged the three largest parties to reach a deal that would include early elections to be arranged after Portugal's planned exit from an international bailout in June 2014.

"I would like to recall the president's words that the government still has its full powers and must continue to exercise its functions," Luis Montenegro, PSD's parliamentary bench leader, told journalists.