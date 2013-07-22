LISBON, July 22 Portugal's prime minister
confirmed on Monday his intention to make junior coalition party
leader Paulo Portas his deputy, coordinating talks with Lisbon's
EU and IMF lenders that has been a key condition to heal a rift
within the government.
He told reporters he is yet to formalise the request to the
president who will the announce the final terms of the
reshuffle, which would promote Portas from his current position
of foreign minister.
President Anibal Cavaco Silva on Sunday ruled out a snap
election and said the government should stay until the end of
its term, cooling Portugal's weeks-old political turmoil.