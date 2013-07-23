LISBON, July 23 Portugal's president approved on
Tuesday the promotion of junior coalition party leader Paulo
Portas to deputy prime minister and a wider government reshuffle
as proposed by premier Pedro Passos Coelho to ensure the ruling
coalition's unity after a rift.
The promotion of Portas, who leads the rightist CDS-PP
party, from foreign minister to deputy prime minister
coordinating talks with Lisbon's EU and IMF lenders has been a
key condition to heal the rift which earlier this month had
threatened to derail Lisbon's bailout.
President Anibal Cavaco Silva on Sunday ruled out a snap
election and said the government should stay until the end of
its term to make sure Portugal exits the bailout as planned,
cooling weeks of political turmoil.
The president's office said in a statement that Rui Machete
from the main ruling Social Democratic party, who has served as
deputy prime minister in a previous government, was appointed
foreign minister.
In another change reinforcing CDS-PP presence in the
government, the premier replaced Economy Minister Alvaro Santos
Pereira, an independent, with Antonio Pires de Lima, an
economist and politician from Portas' party.
A new ministerial post, for environment, territorial
management and energy was created by narrowing the functions of
Agriculture Minister Maria Assuncao Cristas, who is also from
CDS-PP. Environmental expert Jorge Moreira da Silva, from the
premier's party, will fill the new post.
The new ministers will be sworn in on Wednesday.
Portas has objected to some austerity policies and some
investors fear his promotion may conflict with the continuity of
bailout austerity policies under new Finance Minister Maria Luis
Albuquerque, appointed earlier this month to replace Vitor
Gaspar, the architect of Lisbon's budget consolidation drive.
Albuquerque was previously treasury secretary and Gaspar's
close collaborator.