LISBON, July 19 The leader of the Portugal's main opposition Socialists arrived for a meeting at the president's palace on Friday after a week of talks between his party and the ruling coalition partners to reach a broad deal to end a political crisis, TV channels said.

President Anibal Cavaco Silva last week asked the parties to reach a "national salvation" deal to end a crisis triggered this month by a rift in the coaltion and which threatens to derail Portugal's plans to exit an international bailout in mid-2014.

The parties have given themselves until Sunday to complete the deal requested by the president, who wants cross-party backing for the bailout until mid-2014 and then an early election.

Cavaco Silva said on Thursday, however, that the parties can take an extra one or two days to reach the agreement if needed.