China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LISBON, July 19 The leader of the Portugal's main opposition Socialists arrived for a meeting at the president's palace on Friday after a week of talks between his party and the ruling coalition partners to reach a broad deal to end a political crisis, TV channels said.
President Anibal Cavaco Silva last week asked the parties to reach a "national salvation" deal to end a crisis triggered this month by a rift in the coaltion and which threatens to derail Portugal's plans to exit an international bailout in mid-2014.
The parties have given themselves until Sunday to complete the deal requested by the president, who wants cross-party backing for the bailout until mid-2014 and then an early election.
Cavaco Silva said on Thursday, however, that the parties can take an extra one or two days to reach the agreement if needed.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.