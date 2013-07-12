LISBON, July 12 Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Friday he is committed to reaching a cross-party deal with his junior coalition partner and the opposition Socialists to resolve a political crisis as requested by the country's president.

"The president's words must be heard...let us reach a deal that matches everyone's wish, which is to conclude successfully the adjustment programme by June 2014," he told parliament.

Portugal's president threw the bailed-out euro zone country into disarray this week after rejecting a plan by the premier to heal a coalition rift, igniting what critics called a "time bomb" by calling for early elections next year.

The resignation of the finance and foreign ministers last week triggered a crisis in the ruling coalition that has threatened to derail Portugal's plans for a smooth exit from it 78-billion-euro bailout in June 2014.