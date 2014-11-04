(Updates with more details)

LISBON Nov 4 Portugal's recently privatised postal service CTT reported on Tuesday a nearly 17 percent rise in its nine-month net profit, helped by its growing financial services business, and it announced a plan to set up a postal bank.

Net profit rose to 52.5 million euros ($65.87 million), exceeding the average of analysts' forecasts of 50 million euros. Total operating revenue rose over 2 percent to 531 million euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 9 percent to 101.6 mln euros, compared with the average forecast of 95 million euros.

CTT's financial services business includes sales of savings products such as Treasury certificates that have been on the rise. Revenue from financial services jumped more than 23 percent from a year earlier.

CTT said its board approved the plan to set up a postal bank that has been under consideration since before the company's privatisation last year, when the Bank of Portugal gave its authorisation for CTT to set up banking services if shareholders opt to do so.

The launch of the postal bank operation depends on the preparation and review of its model by the Bank of Portugal, it said.

"There is a clear market opportunity to launch a bank addressed at low to average income, financially conservative consumers," CTT said, adding that its existing wide retail network allows it to build up a no-frills retail banking network at reduced marginal costs.

It expects the funding requirements would amount to up to 85 million euros within three years and up to 100 million euros within five years, with no additional funding required after that.

CTT hopes that the Postal Bank will produce positive net income in its third year and it should be able to pay dividends from its sixth year.

CTT shares closed 1.6 percent lower at 7.33 euros before the results were announced, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which was down 2.8 percent. Its shares debuted on the Lisbon bourse in December after an oversubscribed stock offering at a price of 5.9 euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7970 euro) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)