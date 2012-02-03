* Distressed debt investors see Portugal as next target
* Some say better to wait until after a Greek bond swap deal
* ECB's stance on its Greek debt holdings very important
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Feb 3 Investors known for snapping
up distressed debt on the cheap have identified Portugal as
their next target but some of these so-called "vultures" say
they will wait until a Greek bond swap deal is completed before
striking .
Many traditional bond investors, such as funds that follow
ratings benchmarks, were forced to sell Portuguese debt after it
was downgraded to "junk" by Standard & Poor's last month.
Others, including some banks, simply fled the volatile
market fearing a debt restructuring or under pressure from their
shareholders to cut losses on their Portuguese debt holdings,
sending the country's bond yields to euro-era highs.
That left the door open to a specialised type of investors,
often called "vultures" or "vampires", who look to buy bonds
when prices hit bottom, hoping to profit when the issuer tries
to reach a deal to restructure the debt.
But funds known to have invested in distressed debt markets
in the past say the time is not yet right to buy Portugal.
Greece's efforts to sway its creditors to take long-term
losses of about 70 percent on their debt are taking some of the
focus off Portugal, they say, but once a deal is reached, they
expect the market to look at the euro zone's next weakest link.
"As (the Greek deal) works through, investors will probably
focus on some of these other countries and Portugal was always
going to be the next in line," said Stuart Culverhouse, chief
economist at Exotix, a frontier market investment banking
boutique specialised in illiquid and distressed assets.
"If it continues to weaken ... that is likely to throw more
opportunities for our traditional business," said Culverhouse,
whose firm has been active in the Greek market.
If Greece does not reach a deal in time to avoid a messy
default, a euro zone break-up will become increasingly likely
and Portuguese bonds would then bottom at even lower levels.
"I think people's general view is that we are still focused
on Greece," a hedge fund executive familiar with distressed debt
investing said. "If they don't come to a reasonable agreement on
Greece then Portugal is in trouble."
CONVERGING PRICES
Long-term Portuguese bonds trade at less than half their
face value, but those maturing in about two years trade at more
than 70 cents in the euro. Prices across the maturity
spectrum usually converge when markets are pricing in a default.
Greece's debt prices began to converge in July, when talk of
a debt restructuring stopped being taboo for euro zone
officials. Some market players say Portuguese debt prices may
soon also begin to converge.
Serge Umanski, co-founder of Signet, a fund of hedge funds
overseeing assets worth $1.4 billion, said Portugal would
probably proceed to restructure its debt by the end of the
European summer and that under the deal investors would probably
recover 50-60 percent of the initial value of the bonds.
That was better than in Greece, because the Portuguese
economy was "in a better shape".
Some of the Portuguese bond prices already reflected that
scenario, Umanski said, adding he was not trading Portuguese
debt at the moment However, his fund - which participated in
debt restructurings in Russia and Argentina - was advising other
funds that might be interested in doing so.
RISKS
Building a strategy based on the view that Portuguese bond
prices are yet to trough before a Greek deal is cemented comes
with some risks.
If the European Central Bank agreed to write down some of
its Greek debt, investors would be relieved not to be bearing
the entire burden of reducing euro zone debts and this could
trigger a rally in Portuguese bond prices.
Since the ECB is not allowed to finance governments, some
may think that unlikely. But those investors used to jumping on
risky opportunities are wary of that possibility.
"They did not buy those bonds at face value ... so (taking
losses) sounds like a reasonable move," Signet's Umanski said.