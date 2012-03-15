* Private debt running at around 280 pct of GDP
* Some 31 bln eur of corporate debt expires this year
* Bad loan rates rising, credit market contracting
* Return to economic growth in 2013 seen as unlikely
By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip
LISBON, March 14 Portugal has won plaudits
from international lenders for tackling its public debt crisis
head on, but a heavy schedule of expiring private debt threatens
to undermine government efforts to nurse a shrinking economy
back to health.
The country's outstanding corporate and household debt is
close to three times the value of its economic output.
Some 31 billion euros of company borrowings - worth around
40 percent of the country's 3-year EU/IMF bailout - falls due
this year, the Bank of Portugal says. With bad loan rates
soaring and credit contracting, analysts say mass corporate
asset sales and a wave of insolvencies are inevitable.
Allowing firms, especially in the hard-hit construction
sector, to go bust and slashing spending by heavily indebted
households could send the economy into a slump that will by far
surpass government estimates of 3.3 percent this year.
Citigroup projects a contraction of 5.7 percent.
That would cut state revenues and complicate the task of
meeting fiscal targets under the 78-billion-euro bailout,
undermining a planned return to the bond market in 2013 and
increasing chances that Portugal will need more rescue funds.
"Portugal does not have to be the next Greece, but it is
very much comparable if you take its overall foreign debt,
including private," Daniel Gros, director of the Centre for
European Policy Studies think-tank in Brussels, said.
"Markets work on the assumption that excess private debt
becomes in the end public debt."
Private sector debt, which EU statistics agency Eurostat
says hit 249 percent of GDP in 2010, is the main reason why
Portuguese bond yields remain unsustainable while those of other
peripheral euro zone states have fallen, Gros said.
Portuguese benchmark 10-year bonds yield nearly 14 percent,
almost 7 percentage points above those of Ireland, which was
bailed out in 2010 after Greece and before Portugal.
"The private debt problem in Portugal ... requires massive
deleveraging," said Deutsche Bank economist Gilles Moec.
"Plus the expected rise in credit delinquency and a massive
effort on the fiscal side already being implemented -- all this
is weighing on growth ...We think that Portugal needs to be
supported for a longer period before it can safely return to
bond markets."
The government has ruled out asking for more time or bailout
money, but its lenders have said they will support Lisbon until
it can finance itself in the markets if the nation continues to
meet its goals under the adjustment programme.
SHRINKING WAGES, CONSUMPTION
While Portugal's public debt last year was at 107 percent of
GDP, well below Greece's 160 percent, its private debt stood at
280 percent, comprising 178 percent for companies and 103
percent for households.
According to Eurostat data from 2010, latest data, Greece's
private debt was 124 percent, Spain's 227 percent and Ireland's
341 percent.
"The problem is that Portugal has every sector -- public,
corporate, households, banks -- overindebted," said Prof. Joao
Esteves at the Lisbon Technical University. "There can be no
lending (by banks) because the top priority is to deleverage."
Gros also argues that Portugal has to be firm, allowing
companies go bankrupt rather than taking over their debts or
giving loans to inefficient firms to preserve output and jobs.
"The impact on GDP will be huge, but it is an unsustainable
GDP ... The economy has to contract until it reaches current
account surplus," he said.
He said consumption has to fall by 10-15 percent and wages
by up to 20 percent for the country to get back to a surplus on
its current account, which was nearly 6.5 percent of GDP in
deficit last year.
CREDIT AT A PRICE
Loans to firms fell 3 percent in the fourth quarter from a
year earlier to 116 billion euros, while the unpaid loan rate
soared by nearly half to 6.6 percent, the Bank of Portugal says.
Its governor Carlos Costa admits banks will have to tread
carefully in granting fresh credit, even after injections of
ultra-cheap loans by the European Central Bank in December and
February, which left lenders with a stable liquidity cushion.
"Mobilising liquidity does not necessarily mean increasing
financing because the risks are still with the banks," he said.
"...What can be done is giving them conditions to finance
and expect that their own rationale makes them take advantage of
all risk-justified opportunities."
Loans to households fell 2.2 percent to 152 billion euros
and the unpaid loan rate jumped by a tenth to 3.7 percent, while
the consumer protection agency's service for overindebted
families hit by unemployment and pay cuts had a 60 percent
increase in requests for help in 2011.
Unemployment is at a record high and the government has
slashed wages in the public sector and reduced jobless benefits.
It expects joblessness to peak this year at 14.5 percent, but
analysts say it may rise above 15 percent this year and next.
"The danger of this all is getting into a vicious circle of
recession, which would cause an increase in credit delinquency
and extremely difficult conditions for banks," said Augusto
Mateus, an economic consultant and ex-economy minister.
Portuguese banks have already started deleveraging to meet
tough European capital requirements, but their impairments so
far have mostly been linked to government debt holdings.
Lisbon still expects a return to modest growth in 2013 but
Deutsche's Moec said he would be "very, very surprised" if that
happened.
"Still, we think it can work out in an orderly fashion in
Portugal. Its exports machine is working, there are no signs of
dislocation of the economy and it delivers on fiscal targets."
"I guess we would all benefit if somebody came out soon
enough and said that Portugal is not default material...
(and)that it will be given a couple of more years under the
assistance programme," he said.