LISBON Nov 6 Portugal meets the necessary
conditions to return to bond markets in 2013, as envisaged under
its 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout, a leading banker said on
Tuesday.
Portugal's ability to return to finance itself in bond
markets next year will be the deciding factor in the country's
ability to ride out its debt crisis, which sent it into its
worst recession since the 1970s this year.
"There is positive sentiment and a capital of confidence
that is being given to the finance ministry for the work that is
being done," said Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, chief
executive of Banco Espirito Santo. "That is without a
doubt."
"For next year, the necessary conditions are present for
Portugal to return to the market," Salgado told a banking
conference.
His bank, Portugal's second largest by assets, returned to
issue bonds in international markets last month, becoming the
country's first bank to do so since its crisis started. Energias
de Portugal, REN and Portugal Telecom
have also issued debt recently.
"I don't want to appear presumptuous, but the demonstration
has been made: in 2012 BES, together with three large Portuguese
companies returned to the markets," he said.
Portugal has passed each of its bailout reviews by the
country's "troika" of lenders - the European Commission, the
European Central Bank and IMF - although in the last one they
eased tough fiscal goals due to lower-than-expected tax
revenues.
The country has gradually extended the maturity of its
treasury bills, which it has continued to issue under the
bailout, and managed to swap shorter-dated bonds for longer debt
in an operation in October.
Its 10-year bond yields have fallen sharply this year since
reaching highs around 17 percent in January and currently trade
around 8.56 percent.
But yields have risen slightly in the past few weeks after
the government presented an austerity 2013 budget, which
promises a third year of recession and the largest tax hikes in
the country's modern history.
