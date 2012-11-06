LISBON Nov 6 Portugal meets the necessary conditions to return to bond markets in 2013, as envisaged under its 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout, a leading banker said on Tuesday.

Portugal's ability to return to finance itself in bond markets next year will be the deciding factor in the country's ability to ride out its debt crisis, which sent it into its worst recession since the 1970s this year.

"There is positive sentiment and a capital of confidence that is being given to the finance ministry for the work that is being done," said Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, chief executive of Banco Espirito Santo. "That is without a doubt."

"For next year, the necessary conditions are present for Portugal to return to the market," Salgado told a banking conference.

His bank, Portugal's second largest by assets, returned to issue bonds in international markets last month, becoming the country's first bank to do so since its crisis started. Energias de Portugal, REN and Portugal Telecom have also issued debt recently.

"I don't want to appear presumptuous, but the demonstration has been made: in 2012 BES, together with three large Portuguese companies returned to the markets," he said.

Portugal has passed each of its bailout reviews by the country's "troika" of lenders - the European Commission, the European Central Bank and IMF - although in the last one they eased tough fiscal goals due to lower-than-expected tax revenues.

The country has gradually extended the maturity of its treasury bills, which it has continued to issue under the bailout, and managed to swap shorter-dated bonds for longer debt in an operation in October.

Its 10-year bond yields have fallen sharply this year since reaching highs around 17 percent in January and currently trade around 8.56 percent.

But yields have risen slightly in the past few weeks after the government presented an austerity 2013 budget, which promises a third year of recession and the largest tax hikes in the country's modern history.

