LONDON, June 23 The Portuguese government is
fully funded for this year and plans to raise about 6 billion
euros more in 2015 to pre-fund for next year, the CEO of the
treasury and debt management agency Cristina Casalinho said on
Tuesday.
Lisbon has so far raised 13 billion euros of debt and is
well placed to meet its full-year debt issuance target of 18
billion euros.
"We have concluded all the funding needs for this year,"
Cristina Casalinho told the Euromoney Global Borrowers and
Investors Forum in London.
She added that Portugal as a small issuer had no plans to
sell inflation-linked bonds. She also said financial markets had
readjusted for the risks stemming from the Greek crisis after
the recent sell-off.
"Markets are no longer too complacent on Greece," Casalinho
said.
