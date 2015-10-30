LISBON Oct 30 Portuguese prosecutors have asked
for Canadian academic Peter Boone to be put on trial after he
wrote articles predicting a debt crisis in Portugal similar to
Greece's and then, they say, made nearly $1 million from price
moves in that market.
In a statement released by his lawyers, Boone denied the
accusations over his 2010 publications as "utterly without
foundation" and expressed hope that the Portuguese authorities
would reconsider the evidence and not proceed to trial.
"Expressing an opinion on issues of financial policy is not
a crime but an essential part of a democratic society. These
charges represent a serious assault on those values and will be
resisted," the statement said.
Portuguese bond yields started to spike in April 2010 and
forced the country to request an international bailout a year
later, which it exited last year after stringent austerity
measures that put public finances on a stronger footing.
The Lisbon District Prosecutor's Office said that after a
long investigation it had decided to ask for criminal
proceedings against the suspect for market manipulation. A judge
would have to evaluate the case before any trial is set.
The prosecution says it has evidence that the suspect had a
vested interest in Portuguese debt weakening "as only such
depreciation allowed the closing of a short position with gains
to crystallise his profit" of 819,099.82 euros.
"By doing so, the suspect damaged free competition and
market confidence," it said.
The London School of Economics fellow co-wrote the opinion
piece "The Next Global Problem: Portugal", which was published
in April 2010 on The New York Times' Economix blog (here).
He also wrote other similar opinion pieces.
Portugal's finance minister at the time, Fernando Teixeira
dos Santos, called the views of the authors "unfounded nonsense
based on ignorance" and on prejudice against the euro.
Prosecutors say the man they suspect was a board member at a
company that provided investment consulting services to a hedge
fund dealing in Portuguese bonds. His connection to the fund,
which prosecutors argue would have undermined the credibility of
his opinion, was never mentioned in the articles, they said.
Sources familiar with the investigation said Portugal's CMVM
market regulator had contributed to the probe after detecting
short-selling in Portuguese bonds by the hedge fund involved.
Boone's lawyers wrote that all of his published material
contains a disclaimer providing details of his affiliations.
They also said the prosecution's allegation "that in
conjunction with Salute Capital and Moore Capital Management Dr
Boone co-authored a number of blogs with Simon Johnson to
adversely affect the price of Portuguese debt instruments to his
advantage ... is utterly without foundation."
"Dr Boone has never engaged in market manipulation and the
blogs cannot be linked to a trading strategy," they said, adding
that over five years of the investigation, Boone voluntarily
travelled to Portugal to be interviewed, seeking to correct the
"numerous mistakes and misconceptions held by the Prosecutor".
The statement cited Boone's co-author Simon Johnson, who has
not been indicted, as saying the "accusation of market
manipulation through an article we wrote jointly is ridiculous."
Portuguese bond yields hit highs of more than 17 percent in
January 2012 and have since fallen to about 2.5 percent.
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
