* Real deficit seen around 6 pct
* Next year's target may be harder to achieve
* Tax revenues fell as recession deepened, unemployment
spiked
LISBON, Dec 28 Portugal's budget deficit
narrowed to 5.6 percent of GDP in the first nine months of 2012
from 6.7 percent a year earlier, still above the year-end target
set for the bailed out nation.
Economists say extraordinary one-off measures are likely to
allow Lisbon to meet its 5 percent target but the underlying
budget shortfall is likely to be greater - leaving it with more
work to do next year.
In the official data on Friday, the National Statistics
Institute said the country's worst recession since the 1970s
drove revenues down 3.4 percent in the January-September period,
offset by a 5.6 percent reduction in public spending.
As unemployment soared to record highs of around 16 percent,
social security contributions slumped 6.8 percent, while income
and property tax revenues fell 5.6 percent.
Portugal's EU, ECB and IMF lenders agreed in September to
give the country more time to meet the deficit targets under
their 78-billion euro bailout after the austerity affected tax
revenues that had been supposed to rise.
Despite the shortfall, they have praised Portugal's
austerity efforts, including huge tax hikes and painful spending
cuts, so far. They eased this year's goal from 4.5 percent. The
deficit goal for 2013 was eased to 4.5 percent from 3 percent.
Portugal reached last year's deficit goal of 5.9 percent
thanks to a one-off transfer of banks' pension funds to the
state, a move that is still helping public accounts this year
after lenders waved through such solutions despite initial
objections.
The government also hopes to use part of the proceeds from
Thursday's successful sale of airport operator ANA to France's
Vinci to reduce this year's deficit. However, the move
is yet to be approved by Eurostat.
"The consensus among economists is that with extraordinary
measures the year-end deficit should be around 5 percent," said
Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de Mercados Financeiros
economic consultants in Porto.
"But the thing is, the real deficit is going to be 6 percent
and not 5, and that is a much more difficult starting point to
get to 4.5 percent in 2013," he added. "Deficit targets are
failed ... showing that without growth and more activity it will
be impossible to reach a sustainable path for our debt."
The government expects the economy to contract 1 percent
next year, which will be Portugal's third straight year of
recession coming after this year's estimated 3 percent slump. It
expects a mild growth to return in 2014.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Filipa Cunha-Lima; editing by
Patrick Graham)