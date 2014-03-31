(Updates with details, comment)

LISBON, March 31 Portugal's budget deficit fell to 4.9 percent of gross domestic product last year, beating the goal of 5.5 percent set by its international bailout, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.

The institute also forecast the deficit will reach 4.0 percent of GDP this year, which is the government's target. In 2012, Lisbon had a budget deficit of 6.4 percent.

Government officials had said earlier that last year's deficit target was met with some margin, but this was the first official report of a deficit figure.

"The number is in line with what was expected after the release of the values of the public accounts earlier," said Paula Carvalho, chief economist at Banco BPI. "The consolidation still implies an effort but, to the extent that economic activity continues to rebound, this is good news for revenues."

The economy is expected to growth throughout 2014, the first full year of growth since Portugal's debt crisis started in 2011. Economic growth began in the second quarter of last year.

The budget deficit in 2013 beat the target even though it included a direct recapitalisation of 700 million euros for local bank Banif, which the government had tried to argue should be excluded from the calculation of the deficit.

The INE said Portugal's debt-to-GDP ratio will reach 126.8 percent of gross domestic product this year after peaking at 129 percent in 2013.

The forecasts by the institute are part of the country's duty to report its debt and deficit levels to the European Union. (Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Larry King)