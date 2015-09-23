(Adds Prime Minister, opposition)

By Andrei Khalip

LISBON, Sept 23 Portugal's 2014 budget deficit soared to 7.2 percent of GDP after Lisbon was forced to include the cost of rescuing a major bank but the government, which faces voters next month, insisted on Wednesday it would meet this year's 2.7 percent target.

Campaigning for an Oct. 4 national election, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho dismissed the revision from a previously reported 4.5 percent as a "statistical correction, without any influence on this year's deficit prospects or impact on debt".

But a spokesman for the main opposition Socialist party, which is neck and neck with the ruling coalition in opinion polls, said the new figure showed Passos Coelho had failed both to meet budget targets and to sell the rescued bank quickly.

The Socialists say the data showing the budget gap back at levels last seen in 2011, the peak of Portugal's debt crisis, shows sacrifices made by its people under a bailout that imposed sharp austerity and exacerbated recession were in vain.

Portugal completed the international aid programme in May last year.

In its excessive deficit procedure report sent to Brussels, the National Statistics Institute said the cost of rescue loans to Novo Banco -- the "good bank" carved out of failed lender Banco Espirito Santo -- had to be included as the bank was not sold within a year of its rescue in August 2014.

But even as it put the deficit in the 12 months to the end of June at 6.4 percent, which was down from 7.1 percent to the end of March, the institute kept the full-year 2015 estimate at 2.7 percent, the same as predicted by the government.

It also said government debt should fall to 125.2 percent of GDP this year from 130.2 percent in 2014.

"It is within our reach to hit the target this year ... We are convinced that the deficit will be clearly below 3 percent. The data we have reinforce this projection," Passos Coelho told reporters.

The INE's revision raised last year's deficit from a provisional reading of 4.5 percent, which means the gap was higher than 2013's 4.8 percent and close to 2011's 7.4 percent.

The government had argued that the 4.9 billion euros of rescue loans should not be counted towards the deficit, but it was up to Eurostat to make the final decision.

The Bank of Portugal has so far failed to sell Novo Banco and recover the rescue funds after bids came in too low earlier this month.

The government argues that there will be no impact on public finances or a cost to taxpayers because the bank had not been nationalised but received the money via the Bank Resolution Fund, which is the joint responsibility of all Portuguese banks.

The government loaned money to the fund which it says will be repaid with interest. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Axel Bugge and Catherine Evans)