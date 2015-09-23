(Adds Prime Minister, opposition)
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Sept 23 Portugal's 2014 budget deficit
soared to 7.2 percent of GDP after Lisbon was forced to include
the cost of rescuing a major bank but the government, which
faces voters next month, insisted on Wednesday it would meet
this year's 2.7 percent target.
Campaigning for an Oct. 4 national election, Prime Minister
Pedro Passos Coelho dismissed the revision from a previously
reported 4.5 percent as a "statistical correction, without any
influence on this year's deficit prospects or impact on debt".
But a spokesman for the main opposition Socialist party,
which is neck and neck with the ruling coalition in opinion
polls, said the new figure showed Passos Coelho had failed both
to meet budget targets and to sell the rescued bank quickly.
The Socialists say the data showing the budget gap back at
levels last seen in 2011, the peak of Portugal's debt crisis,
shows sacrifices made by its people under a bailout that imposed
sharp austerity and exacerbated recession were in vain.
Portugal completed the international aid programme in May
last year.
In its excessive deficit procedure report sent to Brussels,
the National Statistics Institute said the cost of rescue loans
to Novo Banco -- the "good bank" carved out of failed lender
Banco Espirito Santo -- had to be included as the bank was not
sold within a year of its rescue in August 2014.
But even as it put the deficit in the 12 months to the end
of June at 6.4 percent, which was down from 7.1 percent to the
end of March, the institute kept the full-year 2015 estimate at
2.7 percent, the same as predicted by the government.
It also said government debt should fall to 125.2 percent of
GDP this year from 130.2 percent in 2014.
"It is within our reach to hit the target this year ... We
are convinced that the deficit will be clearly below 3 percent.
The data we have reinforce this projection," Passos Coelho told
reporters.
The INE's revision raised last year's deficit from a
provisional reading of 4.5 percent, which means the gap was
higher than 2013's 4.8 percent and close to 2011's 7.4 percent.
The government had argued that the 4.9 billion euros of
rescue loans should not be counted towards the deficit, but it
was up to Eurostat to make the final decision.
The Bank of Portugal has so far failed to sell Novo Banco
and recover the rescue funds after bids came in too low earlier
this month.
The government argues that there will be no impact on public
finances or a cost to taxpayers because the bank had not been
nationalised but received the money via the Bank Resolution
Fund, which is the joint responsibility of all Portuguese banks.
The government loaned money to the fund which it says will
be repaid with interest.
