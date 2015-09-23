LISBON, Sept 23 Portugal on Wednesday reported a budget deficit of 7.2 percent of gross domestic product for 2014 after including the cost of a state rescue of Banco Espirito Santo, which raised the gap from 4.5 percent reported previously.

The National Statistics Institute also put this year's deficit at a provisional 2.7 percent of GDP, the same as previously estimated by the government without any impact from the bank rescue last year worth 4.9 billion euros.

In the 12 months through the end of June, however, the deficit was 6.4 percent incorporating the capital injection, down from a revised 7.1 percent to the end of March.

The Bank of Portugal has so far failed to sell Novo Banco - the "good bank" successor of Banco Espirito Santo - and recover the rescue funds after bids came in too low earlier this month.

INE said the Novo Banco cost was included as the bank was not sold within a year from the rescue in August 2014.

The government had previously insisted that the rescue loans should not be counted towards the deficit, but it was up to Eurostat to make the final decision.

The government argues that there will be no impact on public finances or a cost to tax payers because the bank had not been nationalised but received the money via the Bank Resolution Fund, which is the joint responsibility of all Portuguese banks.

The government loaned money to the fund, which the government says would be repaid with interest.

Portugal, which faces a general election on Oct. 4, completed an international bailout in May last year and the government has pledged to keep its budget tight and cut the deficit below 3 percent in 2015. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)