LISBON Dec 10 An outbreak of dengue fever on
Madeira island is waning after infecting 2,000 people in
Europe's first sustained transmission since the 1920s,
Portugal's health secretary Fernando Leal da Costa said on
Monday.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to Madeira to assess
the outbreak, Leal da Costa lauded the island's dengue detection
and treatment system, saying dengue-carrying mosquitoes had
apparently been brought inadvertently from a tropical country
earlier this year.
"With this imported Aedes aegypti mosquito we've had the
cases of the illness in humans, but it is diminishing and is
being treated in exemplary fashion," he said in televised
comments.
He warned, however, that the complete eradication of the
mosquito on the island, which is popular with tourists, "will be
very difficult since it has found a habitat here".
Dengue fever is a mostly tropical viral infection producing
symptoms that can range from from mild flu-like illness to
potentially deadly forms which develop in around 5 percent of
patients. It is sometimes known as "breakbone fever" because of
the severe pain it can cause.
On Dec. 5, the health ministry said in its latest weekly
report that 1,993 cases of dengue had been reported since the
start of the outbreak, with a 54 percent drop in the number of
cases registered in the week of Nov.26-Dec.2 from the preceding
week and that all those infected were recovering.
A total of 118 people have received hospital treatment in
Madeira since October, but there have been no deaths.
The ministry said 42 cases of the disease had been found in
Britain, Germany, Sweden and France among travellers returning
from Madeira.
