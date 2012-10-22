LISBON Oct 22 Portuguese households' bank
deposits fell nearly 1 percent in August, data showed on Monday,
reversing a run of monthly increases that had set the country
apart from other struggling euro zone states.
Bank deposits held by private individuals elsewhere on the
euro zone periphery have fallen steadily this year.
Bank of Portugal said households had 131.4 billion euros
($171.23 billion) deposited in banks in August. That was down
from 132.5 billion in July but still well up on the 127 billion
held a year ago.
Portugal is implementing a tough programme of austerity
measures including tax hikes and pay cuts to meet the budget
goals of a 78-billion-euro international bailout as it attempts
to pull itself out of a debt crisis.
In Greece and Spain worried depositors have put an
additional strain on struggling banks by withdrawing their
savings.
The Bank of Portugal earlier this year identified the
overall increase in deposits by Portuguese as a sign of
confidence in the robustness of the national banking system.
Its data showed on Monday that that trend had reversed, and
that overall lending to the economy also contracted by about 1
percent in August from July, to 311.3 billion euros.
That represented a nearly 7 percent slump from a year ago.
Loans to families fell 3.4 percent while loans to companies
dropped almost 8 percent.
The tax hikes and wage cuts have depressed consumer
spending, while even successful exporters are finding it
difficult to get bank loans at viable rates, undermining their
prospects.
Earlier central bank data showed that overdue loans held by
Portuguese firms rose to record highs in June as credit
conditions tightened.
The government expects the economy to contract by 3 percent
this year and 1 percent in 2013. many economists expect a much
bigger slump next year after another round of tax hikes was
announced in the 2013 draft budget.
($1 = 0.7674 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by John Stonestreet)