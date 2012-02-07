LISBON Feb 7 Portuguese banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank rose one percent in January as lenders in the bailed-out nation remained largely unable to borrow from banks elsewhere and new concerns about Portugal hit its bonds.

The country's banks had been shut out of the interbank funding market for over a year, long before Portugal resorted to a 78 billion euro ($100 billion) EU/IMF bailout in May 2011, and have since relied on emergency funding provided by the ECB.

Cumulative borrowing at the end of January stood at 46.48 billion euros ($60.79 billion), above December's 46 billion but below August 2010's record of 49.1 billion euros, the Bank of Portugal said late on Monday on its website.

Banks in the euro zone have been growing more distrustful of each other as the common currency area's debt crisis deepens, a logjam the ECB sought to unblock in December by offering close to half a trillion euros of ultra-cheap 3-year funds.

Portugal, which is mired in a brutal recession, has come under fire in recent weeks on concerns it will be unable to return to the bond market in the second half of 2013, as dictated by its bailout deal, and could be forced to follow Greece in seeking a bailout extension or debt restructuring.

Lisbon denied on Monday that it had already sounded out advisers on options for the latter.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and analysis service, had earlier reported that Portugal had discreetly sought advice on options to restructure its debt.

Bond yields have retreated from record highs in the past few days, underpinned by ECB purchases of Portuguese sovereign debt.

