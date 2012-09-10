LISBON, Sept 10 Portuguese banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank (ECB) dropped 3.5 percent in August, retreating further from June's record high as lenders in the bailed-out nation try to cut their dependency on ECB funds.

Cumulative borrowing at the end of last month stood at 54.9 billion euros ($70.3 billion), the Bank of Portugal said on its website on Monday. It hit an all-time record of 60.5 billion euros in June.

Top Portuguese banks met the European Banking Authority's new capital requirements in June but they have long been frozen out of the interbank funding market due to concerns over the country's debt crisis and economic prospects.

Lisbon is working to repair its public finances after taking a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.

($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by John Stonestreet)