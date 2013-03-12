LISBON, March 12 Portuguese banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank was almost unchanged last month after dropping sharply in January as they repaid some crisis loans early, the Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday.

Their cumulative borrowing from the euro zone central bank was 49.5 billion euros ($64.42 billion) and the end of February, higher than 47.6 billion euros a year earlier.

Portuguese banks' borrowing had fallen 6 percent in January as some of them took the first opportunity to pay back three-year loans the ECB made around a year earlier to support the bloc's banking system as its sovereign debt crisis intensified.

The amount they owed peaked at 60.5 billion euros in June last year, when worries about bailed-out Portugal left them unable to borrow commercially and almost entirely reliant on the ECB for liquidity.

Lisbon is working to repair its public finances and regain full access to debt markets as it targets an exit by mid-2014 from its 78 billion euro EU/IMF aid programme, agreed in 2011.

The government hopes lower bond yields and Lisbon's return to the bond market in late January for the first time since the rescue will make it easier for banks and companies to borrow and help the economy out of its worst recession since the 1970s. ($1 = 0.7684 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Catherine Evans)