LISBON, March 12 Portuguese banks' borrowing
from the European Central Bank was almost unchanged last month
after dropping sharply in January as they repaid some crisis
loans early, the Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday.
Their cumulative borrowing from the euro zone central bank
was 49.5 billion euros ($64.42 billion) and the end of February,
higher than 47.6 billion euros a year earlier.
Portuguese banks' borrowing had fallen 6 percent in January
as some of them took the first opportunity to pay back
three-year loans the ECB made around a year earlier to support
the bloc's banking system as its sovereign debt crisis
intensified.
The amount they owed peaked at 60.5 billion euros in June
last year, when worries about bailed-out Portugal left them
unable to borrow commercially and almost entirely reliant on the
ECB for liquidity.
Lisbon is working to repair its public finances and regain
full access to debt markets as it targets an exit by mid-2014
from its 78 billion euro EU/IMF aid programme, agreed in 2011.
The government hopes lower bond yields and Lisbon's return
to the bond market in late January for the first time since the
rescue will make it easier for banks and companies to borrow and
help the economy out of its worst recession since the 1970s.
($1 = 0.7684 euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Catherine Evans)