LISBON Dec 11 Portuguese banks' cumulative
borrowing from the European Central Bank fell over 3 percent in
November to 48.9 billion euros ($67.34 billion) in its second
straight month of declines, data provided by the Bank of
Portugal showed.
It is the first time in four months that the borrowing
slipped below the 50 billion euros mark, and it remains well
below the 60.5 billion euro peak hit in mid-2012 at the height
of the debt crisis.
The borrowing, as well as Portugal's bond premiums, had
increased after a political crisis in July led to a government
reshuffle, but both have subsided since as the country
reaffirmed its fiscal goals until the end of the bailout next
year and its economic outlook improved.
Portugal's debt crisis left most of its banks unable to
borrow commercially in 2011-2012, leading them to take
large-scale advantage of liquidity injections by the ECB.
