LISBON Dec 10 Portugal's new government will adopt a series of measures to control spending in order to ensure the country reduces its budget deficit to below 3 percent of gross domestic product this year, Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Thursday.

Centeno said the government would freeze excess funds in the treasury, cut funding available to the public sector by 47 million euros and not adopt any non-urgent new expenditures through the rest of 2015.

"The cabinet examined budget execution for 2015 and found that it needs to adopt additional measures to allow Portugal to leave behind the excessive deficit procedure (of the European Union)," Centeno told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

