LISBON, March 30 The Bank of Portugal lowered
its 2016 economic growth forecast on Wednesday to 1.5 percent,
which is the same as last year, in a move that casts new doubts
on the left-leaning government's targets for growth and deficit.
The central bank projection is worse than the government's
forecast of 1.8 percent. When the new administration came to
power in November, it began reversing austerity after years of
debt crisis and bailout, and the deficit cuts it promised to the
European Commission depend on growth reaching that level.
In the first update of its economic projections this year,
the central bank expected growth to pick up to 1.7 percent in
2017, then slow to 1.6 percent in 2018. It noted various
downside risks to the forecasts, mainly lower growth from
foreign trade.
"The weakening of growth in 2018 reflects structural
constraints to potential growth of the Portuguese economy,
especially the high indebtedness of the private and public
sectors," it said.
It cut the projection for this year's export growth to 2.2
percent from 3.3 percent, a sharp slowdown from 5.1 percent
growth last year, but saw a return to last year's levels in
2017, saying that demand for Portuguese goods should generally
remain robust.
Also, the bank raised its forecasts for the current account
and capital surplus to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product
this year from 1.7 percent last year and then 2.3 percent in
2017 and 2018. The surpluses should allow for "a progressive
reduction of external debt levels," it said.
In December, the central bank put this year's growth at 1.7
percent. It said the revision was due to a deteriorating
international economic situation and a slowdown of investment in
Portugal.
Under pressure from Brussels, the government last month
lowered its own growth outlook to 1.8 percent from over 2
percent and promised to cut the budget deficit to 2.2 percent of
gross domestic product from last year's 4.4 percent.
However, the European Commission, ratings agencies and many
economists doubt it will meet those targets, and Brussels has
warned that additional budget cuts may be needed.
Among the risks to the macroeconomic setting, the bank cited
"potential need to adopt additional measures to meet the budget
targets, which could affect internal demand, namely in 2016,
and the possibility of delays in structural reforms".
