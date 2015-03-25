LISBON, March 25 The Bank of Portugal on Wednesday raised its growth estimate for this year and next, expecting further acceleration in 2017, with a stronger contribution from exports than estimated previously.

In its spring set of economic projections, the central bank put this year's growth rate at 1.7 percent, up from 1.5 percent it forecast in December and compared to last year's growth of 0.9 percent, which was Portugal's first full year of expansion after a deep, three-year recession.

The economy should expand 1.9 percent in 2016, more than 1.6 percent expected previously. Then it should grow 2 percent in 2017, the Bank of Portugal said, expecting balanced risks to the projections in an improvement from December when it saw slight downward risks.

"The acceleration of economic activity in the projected period reflects, to a large extent, forecast export growth in line with projected external demand directed at the Portuguese economy," the bank said, forecasting also that current account and capital surpluses will be maintained.

The bank now forecasts foreign sales to grow 4.3 percent this year, 5.8 percent in 2015 and 6.2 percent in 2017. It previously forecast export growth of 4.2 percent for 2015 and 5 percent in 2016. It also expected internal demand to have a stronger contribution to GDP growth.

Last year, Portugal exited an international bailout after emerging from a debt crisis. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)