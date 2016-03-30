LISBON, March 30 The Bank of Portugal expects
economic growth to remain unchanged at 1.5 percent this year,
which is lower than the new left-leaning government's budgeted
target of 1.8 percent, and below the central bank's previous
estimate.
For next year, the central bank expects growth to pick up
steam and reach 1.7 percent, but in 2018 it expects a slowdown
to 1.6 percent. It said there were various downside risks to the
forecasts, mainly lower growth from foreign trade flows.
In December, the bank put this year's growth at 1.7 percent.
It said the revision was due to a deteriorating international
economic situation and a slowdown of investment in Portugal.
After pressure from Brussels, the government last month
revised its growth outlook lower to 1.8 percent from over 2
percent and vowed to cut the budget deficit to 2.2 percent of
gross domestic product from last year's 4.4 percent.
However, the European Commission, ratings agencies and many
economists doubt that the targets will be met.
The Socialist government, which rules with the support of
the far left Communists and Left Bloc in parliament, has been
reversing the harsh austerity of recent years, but has promised
to stick to European budget rules.
