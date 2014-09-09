ATHENS, Sept 9 Portugal is confident it will meet the fiscal targets it has set for this year and will stay on a course of reforms to make its economy stronger, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Tuesday.

"We will accomplish the fiscal targets of this year," Coelho told reporters after a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Smaras. "We will propose a budget for next year consistent with the objective to attain a 2.5 percent (of GDP) deficit."

Portugal expects its economy to expand by 1 percent this year after exiting its bailout programme in May.

Asked whether Portugal would follow in Ireland's footsteps in requesting to pay back early the International Monetary Fund's loans, Coelho said Portugal would support the proposal since it was a "rational one". (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)