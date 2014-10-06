(Updates with more details, BES)
LISBON Oct 6 Portugal has to reduce its high
debt and will persist with fixing its public finances as this is
key to maintaining the credibility it has regained with external
creditors, Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said on
Monday.
Portugal said last week that it will exceed its budget
deficit for this year of 4 percent of gross domestic product and
that the gap is likely to reach 4.8 percent.
National Statistics Institute INE said the overshoot was due
to the inclusion under new EU accounting rules of financing of
public companie.
"Portugal's economy is more solid than a year ago and 2011
(when it requested a bailout), but it is important to recognize
that the adjustment is not concluded and the challenges faced by
the country are very demanding," Albuquerque told a conference.
She said that Portugal's public debt "remains at very high
levels and demands the continuation of (deficit) adjustment."
The country's total public debt should reach 127.8 percent
of GDP this year, according to INE estimates, slightly down from
128 percent last year.
Bank of Portugal governor Carlos Costa told the same
conference earlier that Portugal has to meet its budget deficit
goals in order to "have the confidence of the markets that is
necessary to roll over our debt."
Turning to the collapse of Portugal's second largest listed
bank, Banco Espirito Santo, Albuquerque said its rescue
had "demonstrated that the (financial) system today is more
robust, better prepared and really integrated."
The state rescued BES in early August with a 4.9 billion
euro package, mostly in public funds, after the business empire
of its founding Espirito Santo family collapsed under a mountain
of debt. The bank was split into a 'good bank' - Novo Banco -
and a 'bad bank' that inherited all the toxic debt exposure.
