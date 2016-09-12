LISBON, Sept 12 Portugal's government sought to
reassure investors on Monday that growth was picking up after a
disappointing first half of 2016 and that the country was on
track to meet this year's deficit goal of 2.5 percent of gross
domestic product.
In response to a downgrade of the country's credit outlook
to negative from stable by small Portuguese credit ratings
agency ARC, which warned that weak growth could affect the
country's fiscal consolidation, the finance ministry said that
the risks mentioned by ARC "are being successfully overcome".
ARC still rates Portugal one notch into investment grade,
the same as Canada's raters DBRS, which is due to review its
stance on Portugal next month.
Unlike ARC's, DBRS' mark is vital for Portugal as it is the
only one of the four agencies the European Central Bank relies
on to define a country's eligibility for its bond-buying
programme. The other three rate Portugal as "junk" and its
eligibility hinges only on DBRS.
Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields jumped to 1-1/2
month highs on Monday, fuelled by general concerns about its
fiscal health and after the ECB last week said it was not
discussing an extension of its asset-buying programme.
The minority Socialist government, backed in parliament by
the hard left, took over last November and has reversed many
austerity measures of the previous administration to give more
income to households in the hope of boosting consumption, but
domestic demand has been slow to respond.
"The economic and political risks referred to by ARC are
being successfully overcome, namely via the good budget
execution since the start of the year and with measures
supporting investment," the finance ministry said.
"In the second half signs of acceleration have already been
visible, with exports and investment being the most dynamic
components," the ministry said, adding that Portugal was "on a
good path towards meeting" the budget deficit goal set by the
European Commission.
It said the draft 2017 budget being prepared now would
favour growth, jobs and "reiterate the budget execution rigour".
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)