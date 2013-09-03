LISBON, Sept 3 Portugal's retail sales will fall
further this year after a 1.5 percent decline in annual terms in
the first six months of the year, the Portuguese Retailers'
Association said on Tuesday, underlining the continuing barriers
to its economic recovery.
Austerity applied under an EU/IMF bailout has sharply
reduced consumer purchasing power and internal demand in the
southern euro zone member.
Portugal's economy grew 1.1 percent in the second quarter
from the first quarter, interrupting a long period of recession,
but is still expected to shrink about 2 percent for all of 2013.
Isabel Trigo Morais, head of the APED association, said
non-food retail sales were still falling sharply, with an
estimated 44 percent of households reaching the end of the month
with only enough money for essential food products.
In food retail, discount campaigns accounted for a quarter
of all sales, that rose 2.1 percent.
"The tendency is for the overall fall to continue in the
second half of the year ... sales will remain being supported by
promotional campaigns," she said.
A 6.1 percent drop in non-food retail sales, including a 38
percent slump in consumer electronics, offset the increase in
the food segment, making total sales fall to around 8.6 billion
euros at the end of June, the association said.
Still, on a brighter note, sales of telecommunications
products rose almost 30 percent, led by a whopping 74 percent
jump in smartphone sales.
(Reporting by Patricia Rua, writing by Andrei Khalip; editing
by Patrick Graham)