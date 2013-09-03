LISBON, Sept 3 Portugal's retail sales will fall further this year after a 1.5 percent decline in annual terms in the first six months of the year, the Portuguese Retailers' Association said on Tuesday, underlining the continuing barriers to its economic recovery.

Austerity applied under an EU/IMF bailout has sharply reduced consumer purchasing power and internal demand in the southern euro zone member.

Portugal's economy grew 1.1 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter, interrupting a long period of recession, but is still expected to shrink about 2 percent for all of 2013.

Isabel Trigo Morais, head of the APED association, said non-food retail sales were still falling sharply, with an estimated 44 percent of households reaching the end of the month with only enough money for essential food products.

In food retail, discount campaigns accounted for a quarter of all sales, that rose 2.1 percent.

"The tendency is for the overall fall to continue in the second half of the year ... sales will remain being supported by promotional campaigns," she said.

A 6.1 percent drop in non-food retail sales, including a 38 percent slump in consumer electronics, offset the increase in the food segment, making total sales fall to around 8.6 billion euros at the end of June, the association said.

Still, on a brighter note, sales of telecommunications products rose almost 30 percent, led by a whopping 74 percent jump in smartphone sales. (Reporting by Patricia Rua, writing by Andrei Khalip; editing by Patrick Graham)