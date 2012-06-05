* Jobless rate rises past 15 pct, 3rd highest in euro area
* 'Troika' of lenders urge action to cut joblessness
* More austerity not viable, say economists
* Expect lenders to ease terms, making 2nd bailout likely
By Sergio Goncalves
LISBON, June 5 Surging unemployment is
stretching Portugal's austerity programme to breaking point, and
its international lenders are likely to respond by giving the
country more time to hit its budget targets, likely paving the
way for a second bailout.
Portugal passed the latest of several performance reviews
under its 78-billion-euro rescue package on Monday.
But inspectors from the European Union and International
Monetary Fund said the soaring jobless rate required "decisive
policy action", adding fuel to a region-wide debate on whether
to extend or row back on the austerity programmes that have put
a brake on growth in Europe's most vulnerable economies,
including Portugal.
The 'Troika' of lenders from the IMF, European Union and
European Central Bank also said they anticipated that recent
labour reforms would cut an unemployment rate that, at 15
percent, is the third highest in the euro zone.
But economists say the reforms will take time to have an
impact, while Lisbon hiked its jobless forecast for next year to
16 percent on Friday, reflecting rising levels of corporate
bankruptcy as the country struggles through its worst recession
since the 1970s..
'SIMPLE MATH'
"It's simple math. More spending with unemployment welfare
and less tax revenue makes a social security deficit practically
certain this year," said Rui Bernardes Serra, chief economist at
Montepio bank.
Corroding an account that has traditionally been in surplus
would undermine the overall budget deficit reduction plan agreed
with creditors.
That would mean that, if the country is to continue to
comply with the bailout programme, it will either have to
implement more austerity or persuade the lenders to grant more
leeway on fiscal targets.
With neighbouring Spain gaining more time to cut its budget
deficit as it battles to avoid becoming the euro zone's fourth
bailout recipient,, expectations are high that
the lenders will go down the same route for Portugal.
That would leave Lisbon's ambitions of re-entering debt
markets during 2013 - when its bailout programme ends - hanging
by a thread, making a second rescue package likely.
Former finance minister Manuela Ferreira Leite said on
Monday that the austerity should be "slower to avoid killing the
patient with the treatment".
"Austerity has been the German answer. But I doubt that
(German Chancellor Angela) Merkel defend austerity as the way
out of the crisis if unemployment in Germany were at 15 or 20
percent," added Montepio's Bernardes Serra added.
Now at 15.2 percent, Portugal's jobless rate is the euro
zone's third highest after Spain and Greece, almost doubling
since 2008, when the international financial crisis broke out.
The government had previously expected the rate to start
retreating in 2013 after peaking at 14.5 percent this year.
Union leaders say unemployment has reached "socially and
economically unsustainable levels" for Portugal.
Pedro Pita Barros of Nova School of Business and Economics
in Lisbon said the dramatic rise could bring about "long-term,
entrenched unemployment at very high levels".
"That is worrying, complicated and can become a very heavy
and permanent burden on public accounts," he said.
NO MORE AUSTERITY
Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de Mercados Financeiros
economic consultants in Porto said it would be practically
impossible for Portugal to meet this year's deficit target of
4.5 percent of economic output without extraordinary revenues.
"The public deficit goal for 2012 is now at risk because of
that (unemployment), and it already was due to the economic
performance," he said.
The lenders have said the one-off measures Portugal used to
hit last year's 5.9 percent goal are not an option either this
year or next, urging the country to rely more on spending
controls and reforms.
But piling more austerity on an economy in recession and
expected to shrink by a further 3.3 percent this year is
increasingly viewed as untenable.
"What we are witnessing in Portugal and in peripheral (euro
zone) countries is close to being 'destructive napalm', making
companies simply disappear," said Filipe Garcia, economist at
IMF-Informacao Mercados Financeiros in Porto.
Structural reforms that the government is implementing to
make labour laws more flexible and cut labour costs will be
crucial to boost Portugal's competitiveness.
But the transformation will take time and in the meantime,
firms are suffering from the economic slump and a lack of
financing amid the debt crisis. Corporate bankruptcies spiked 50
percent last year to 32,990 firms, according to National
Statistics Institute data.
The head of the Portuguese Industry Confederation, Antonio
Saraiva, said unemployment could rise as high as 17 percent.
Montepio's Bernardes Serra said that, at bottom, Portugal's
compliance with its bailout should be judged not so much by the
deficit goal but on structural reforms.
"(So) there's probably no more room for austerity via tax
hikes or cuts in household income due to their recessive,
counter-productive impact," he said.
Pita Barros said more taxes or pay cuts risked pushing over
the brink parts of the Portuguese population that has been
behind a recent increase in bank deposits even as lenders in
Greece and Spain registered huge outflows.
"There is still money in the banking system that allows,
despite all factors, to maintain some financing of the economy.
But if these funds disappear, we'll probably have a collapse."