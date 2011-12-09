LISBON Dec 9 All four companies shortlisted by the Portuguese government to bid for its 21 percent stake in Energias de Portugal utility have presented binding bids, two sources close to the process said on Friday.

The companies are Germany's E.ON, China's Three Gorges Corp and two Brazilian firms -- state-run power holding company Eletrobras and Cemig, which is controlled by the state of Minas Gerais. Three Gorges is the holding company of Yangtze Electric Power Co.

"Obviously there is interest, and the four presented binding offers," one of the sources said after Friday's deadline ended.

The binding bid phase involves evaluations by the government's property agency Parpublica and EDP of the offer price as well as industrial projects proposed by the suitors for synergy and investment.

The stake in the country's biggest company is worth around 1.9 billion euros ($2.54 billion) at current prices. Portugal has promised to sell stakes in EDP and power grid operator REN to comply with the terms of a bailout by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund. The winner is expected to be announced this month.

EDP's other shareholders include Spain's Iberdrola, which holds 6.8 pct, CajAstur with 5 percent and Portuguese group Jose de Mello with 4.82 pct. Algeria's state oil and gas firm Sonatrach has a 2 percent stake. ($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)