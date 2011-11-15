* EDP holding 4 bln euros in cash, other liquid assets
* Would return to capital mkts "as soon as it makes sense"
* Sale of govt stake to boost EDP's financial strength
By Walter Brandimarte
Nov 15 Portuguese utility Energias de Portugal,
or EDP (EDP.LS), has raised enough funding to meet its
obligations without tapping capital markets for the next two
years, just in case the euro zone debt crisis forces it to do
so, Chief Executive Antonio Mexia said.
The planned sale of a 21 percent government stake in EDP to
a foreign investor will be another opportunity for the company
to strengthen its financial position, he said.
"Currently at EDP we are prefinanced two years in advance,"
Mexia told Reuters in an interview last week in New York,
adding that the company has raised 3.3 billion euros in new
funding during the first nine months of the year.
"Of course we would like to go back to the bond market as
soon as it makes sense to come back," he said.
EDP's borrowing costs have jumped in the past few months as
Portugal was engulfed in the euro-zone debt crisis. EDP's
five-year credit-default swaps (CDS), used to insure the
company's debt against the risk of default, have roughly
tripled from an April low.
"The CDS market shows our risk perception has changed
because of the Portuguese and European effect," Mexia said,
arguing that EDP has "suffered more than it should" because
markets have overlooked the fact that more than 60 percent of
its cash flow originates outside Portugal.
EDP has operations in Brazil and Spain, as well as
financial stakes in companies that operate in Guatemala, Cape
Verde and Macau.
EDP's financial strength will get a boost, Mexia said, when
the government sells its stake at the company to one of the
four bidders that made a short list last week: Germany's E.ON
(EONGn.DE), China's Three Gorges Corp or two Brazilian
companies, state-run power holding company Eletrobras
(ELET6.SA) and Cemig (CMIG4.SA), controlled by the state of
Minas Gerais.
"All of those players, one way or another, bring
enhancement in terms of growth options, new market
opportunities, or additional financial strength," Mexia said.
Asked to be more specific about the strengths of each of
the suitors, he said Three Gorges has a "strong balance sheet
and financial backup," while E.ON has a better credit rating.
"In what concerns the Brazilians, we're talking about at
least one case of a very strong company with full support of
financial institutions," Mexia said, referring to Eletrobras,
which might tap financing from Brazil's national development
bank, or BNDES, to bid for EDP.
"So, clearly, because of (higher credit) rating or
financial backups, those bidders represent additional muscle
for the company."
Portugal's government has pledged to sell its 21 percent in
EDP by the end of the year to comply with the terms of a
bailout package agreed with the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund. The stake in the country's biggest
company is worth around 1.8 billion euros at current prices.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)