LISBON Dec 30 China Three Gorges and Portugal's largest company and utility EDP aim to become a leading global clean energy company, CTG Chairman Cao Guangjing said on Friday after signing the deal to buy a 21 percent stake in EDP.

He also said during the signing ceremony the deal, which also includes Chinese investment in the wider economy , will serve as a bridge to a close cooperation between Chinese and Portuguese companies, especially in such fields as trade, finance and tourism.

Portugal's government had agreed to sell the stake -- the largest single holding in EDP -- under the terms of a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout, which also call for other privatisations.

China Three Gorges is a state-owned company that operates, among other projects, the dam by the same name, which is the world's largest hydropower project. It has a dozen of subsidiaries, including listed unit China Yangtze Power Co Ltd . (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga)