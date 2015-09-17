By Andrei Khalip
| LISBON, Sept 17
LISBON, Sept 17 Portugal's prime minister and
his Socialist opponent clashed on Thursday over austerity
policies in their last debate in the Oct. 4 general election
race, which remains too close to call.
During the mid-morning radio debate, Prime Minister Pedro
Passos Coelho called his Socialist opponent's proposals to
simply end austerity unrealistic and said it could lead to a
repeat of the 2011 bailout by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund.
"Your demagoguery clashes with reality," Passos Coelho told
Socialist leader Antonio Costa.
Passos Coelho's ruling coalition has recently overtaken the
Socialists in an opinion poll but the surveys suggest neither
side would be able to form a majority government.
Portugal's international bailout programme, which it
completed in May 2014, has not fired up the degree of mass
resistance that produced radical anti-bailout parties in Spain
or Greece.
The two top prime ministerial candidates held a television
debate last week but no polls have been released since then to
indicate whether either pulled ahead.
Socialist Costa, the former mayor of Lisbon, proposes to
boost incomes, hiring and growth in order to cut the deficits
while scrapping austerity measures and cutting taxes, asserting
that would still allow deficits to reduce in line with European
rules.
"The problem is that the government's policy is worse than
the Troika's," Costa said, referring to the trio of the European
Commission, European Central Bank and the International Monetary
Fund who provided Portugal's bailout in 2011.
"You went beyond the Troika requirements because you wanted
to .... Your vision is that of austerity," Costa said, calling
the policy out of date because EU policies have since emphasised
promoting growth.
But Passos Coelho said tight budget controls remain
essential. "What is happening in Europe is that responsible
governments cannot go promising to people what the reality won't
allow them to implement," he said.
"When they come to power the reality is that they have to
confront problems and have to do exactly what the Portuguese
government has done."
The economy climbed out of a three-year recession last year
and Portugal has already repaid some of the rescue funds owed to
the IMF.
"If we follow the path we've been on until now, we will not
need a fourth bailout" since the late 1970s, Passos Coelho said,
reminding the Socialists that it was their administration that
had to seek the bailout.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Axel
Bugge/Euth Pitchford)