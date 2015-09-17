(Adds analysts saying PM won debate)
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Sept 17 Portugal's prime minister and
his Socialist opponent argued about austerity on Thursday in
their last debate before the Oct. 4 general election, and
analysts said the premier gained an edge although the result is
too close to call.
During the mid-morning radio debate, Prime Minister Pedro
Passos Coelho said his Socialist opponent's proposals to simply
end austerity could lead to a repeat of the 2011 bailout by the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
"Your demagoguery clashes with reality," Passos Coelho told
Socialist leader Antonio Costa.
Passos Coelho's centre-right ruling coalition has recently
overtaken the Socialists in an opinion poll but the surveys
suggest neither side would be able to form a majority
government. A new poll is expected on Friday.
"Passos Coelho was able to corner Costa on the Socialist
programme, whose proposals were more under fire than the
coalition's," said Antonio Costa Pinto, political scientist at
the Lisbon University. An online poll by Diario Economico
newspaper showed Passos had won the debate with 58 percent.
Analysts said that Costa had failed to explain how he was
going to produce 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in social
security savings and failed to say if his party was ready to
discuss pensions reform, regardless of who wins, as proposed by
the premier.
Portugal's bailout programme, which it completed in May
2014, has not fired up the degree of mass resistance that
produced radical anti-bailout parties in Spain or Greece.
The two top prime ministerial candidates held a television
debate last week but no polls have been released since then to
indicate whether either pulled ahead.
Socialist Costa, the former mayor of Lisbon, proposes to
boost incomes, hiring and growth in order to cut the deficits
while scrapping austerity measures and cutting taxes, asserting
that would still allow deficits to reduce in line with European
rules.
Passos Coelho said tight budget controls remain essential.
"Responsible governments cannot go promising to people what the
reality won't allow them to implement," he said.
The economy climbed out of a three-year recession last year
and Lisbon has already repaid the IMF some of the rescue funds.
"If we follow the path we've been on until now, we will not
need a fourth bailout" since the late 1970s, Passos Coelho said,
reminding the Socialists that it was their administration that
had to seek the bailout.
($1 = 0.8845 euros)
