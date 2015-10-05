* Centre-right prime minister expected to form minority
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Oct 5 Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro
Passos Coelho is expected to form a minority government after
his centre-right coalition won the election but lost its
parliamentary majority at the weekend, a move shrugged off by
markets which see little immediate risk of instability.
Portuguese shares rose more than 2 percent, largely in line
with other European stock indices, while bond yields were steady
to lower in early trade on Monday after hitting their lowest
level in five months soon after opening.
President Anibal Cavaco Silva must name the new prime
minister after talking to all political leaders.
Passos Coelho would be the first leader in Europe to be
re-elected after imposing hardships on voters under
international bailout packages that followed the start of the
sovereign debt crisis in 2009.
After saying he was ready to form a government while
suggesting he may have to compromise on policies, most analysts
saw a good chance for relative political stability and the
continuation of budget consolidation policies.
Passos Coelho's defeated Socialist rival ruled out forming
part of a left-wing "negative majority of those who create
obstacles".
The president is expected to try to convince Passos Coelho's
centre-right alliance and the centre-left Socialists of Antonio
Costa to form a centrist coalition, but the Socialists are
unlikely to agree. Passos Coelho's alliance is made up of his
Social Democrats and rightist CDS-PP.
BUDGET
With 99.2 percent of parishes in the country counted, the
ruling coalition had around 38.3 percent of the vote, while the
Socialists had 32.4 percent. The final count will be announced
later on Monday.
The results showed the government with 104 seats in the
230-seat parliament, short of the 116 it would need for a
majority.
While most party leaders were to converge for Republic Day
in Lisbon's City Hall, the president will not be there as,
according to his office, "he has to focus on reflecting about
decisions to be taken in the next few days".
"We'll have a minority government that will make agreements
in crucial moments like the passing of budgets. Such agreements
are perfectly doable with the Socialists abstaining, not only
this year but in the coming years," said political scientist
Adelino Maltez.
The 2016 budget is expected to be presented in the coming
weeks.
"The Socialists will have to gradually become the party of
the centre as they failed to capture the protest vote. That
bodes well for this government surviving the next four years, if
there is no social crisis," Maltez said.
Markets appeared to brush off concerns about a minority
government in the country of 10 million even though there is no
history of minority administrations surviving a full term in
Portugal since the 1974 overthrow of the fascist regime
installed by dictator Antonio Salazar.
"It's likely to be a minority government formally, but the
Socialists are fairly close in their views on budget
consolidation with the government. So we see all of this as
reassuring and do not expect any impact on the economic outlook
in the short run," said Citi economist Giada Giani.
"In the longer run, the ability to pass reforms may be
somewhat diminished," she said.
Passos Coelho's coalition government raised taxes while
cutting public spending, but argued during the campaign that the
country was now beginning to see the fruits of those measures
with a gradual return to growth after three years of recession.
The election was the first since Portugal exited an
international bailout last year.
Reporting By Andrei Khalip