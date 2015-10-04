Name: Antonio Costa
Position: General Secretary of the Socialist Party
Date of Birth: July 17, 1961
Candidate for prime minister at Oct. 4 2015 general election
Incumbent prime minister: Pedro Passos Coelho (Full Story)
Key facts:
-- Costa was mayor of Lisbon from July 2007 until April 2015,
when he stepped down to run for prime minister. He was a popular
mayor of Portugal's capital, where he was re-elected in 2009 and
2013, when he won a majority. He was in charge of the city
during a growing tourist boom in recent years and also reduced
the city's debts.
-- He challenged the incumbent Socialist leader, Antonio Jose
Seguro, in a September 2014 ballot and won the party leadership
with 68 percent of the vote. The party elected him in the hope
that he would have a better chance of winning the premiership
than Seguro.
-- The centre-left Socialist Party's campaign under Costa has
focused on returning disposable income to families hit by
austerity under the debt crisis. He has said he would ease
austerity and reverse a hugely unpopular increase in sales tax
on restaurants at the same time as meeting Europe's debt and
budget deficit goals.
-- Costa was interior minister in Prime Minister Jose Socrates'
first government, from March 2005 until he stepped down to run
for mayor of Lisbon. He was seen as being the right hand man of
Socrates, who was imprisoned last year on suspicion of
corruption and tax evasion. Costa's links to Socrates have been
a theme of the campaign and he has tried to distance himself
from the former prime minister.
-- Costa's first role in a Socialist government was as minister
of parliamentary affairs under Prime Minister Antonio Guterres
between 1997 and 1999. He became justice minister in 1999 until
2002.
-- Costa studied law in the 1980s in Lisbon, when he first
entered politics and was elected as a Socialist deputy to the
municipal council. He later took a post-graduate degree in
European Studies and was a lawmaker in the European Parliament
between 2004 and 2005. Costa practiced law briefly from 1988,
before entering politics full-time.
-- Costa's father was Goan writer Orlando da Costa, a militant
in the Communist party, and his mother, Maria Antonia Palla, was
a journalist and women's rights advocate. His half-brother
Ricardo Costa is director of weekly Expresso.
-- He married Fernanda Maria Goncalves Tadeu, a teacher, in 1987
and has a daughter and a son.
(Reporting by Axel Bugge, editing by Andrei Khalip)