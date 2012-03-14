By Axel Bugge and Eduardo Simões
| LISBON/SAO PAULO, March 14
scouring newspapers' recruitment pages amid Portugal's worst
recession in memory are increasingly opting for the chance of a
better life in the former colonies of Angola and Brazil.
Portugal flourished as a global power with explorers like
Vasco da Gama and Pedro Alvares Cabral building an empire which
lasted for 600 years. Now a new wave of adventurers is once
again seeking work, and hopefully fortune, elsewhere.
"Portugal's crisis is just getting worse, so I came to try
my luck in Brazil," said Fernando Silva, 49, whose snack bar in
an Amazon town has enjoyed success selling "bolinho de bacalhau"
cod cakes. "Here things are much better."
Portugal was forced to take a 78-billion-euro bailout from
the European Union and IMF last year due to its debt crisis,
sparking its deepest recession since the transition to democracy
in the 1970s - the last time there was a major wave of
emigration, to other parts of Europe.
In recent years, Portugal has been a magnet for immigrants
from its former colonies and other African nations but as Lisbon
struggles to navigate the turbulent straits of the Euro zone
crisis, that trend has been reversed.
Emigrating is fast becoming a preferred option for many
seeking a decent living as their bailed-out economy suffers
under debt, low growth and poor competitiveness. Portugal's
booming ex-colonies in Africa and Brazil are a natural choice.
Portugal's unemployment is at a record 14 percent. For the
young, joblessness is much worse, at 35 percent, and there is
little hope for a sharp, job-generating recovery any time soon.
Silva, is one of those who quit Portugal's crisis and set
off 14 months ago to Brazil, armed with his fish cake recipe.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, mindful of the burden of
rising unemployment benefits on efforts to cut spending and meet
strict budget goals under the bailout, has encouraged the trend.
Passos Coelho said unemployed teachers should consider
"alternatives in the whole Portuguese-speaking market."
"In Angola, and not just there, in Brazil as well, there is
a great need for a trained workforce for primary and secondary
education," he said, provoking criticism from the opposition.
"LOOK ABROAD"
Joao Bentes, 26, an unemployed architect who just graduated,
said he may have to turn his back on Portugal's shores.
"I went to the job centre and they told me that given my
qualifications as an architect, it would be very difficult to
find anything in Portugal and that the best thing to do is to
look abroad," he said.
Dina Paulista, 42, moved to Sao Paulo in Brazil last month
after having failed to find a job as a photographic director for
four years. "I prefer not to have to do it out of necessity, but
this government leaves us no option than to leave the country."
As their need for skilled professionals rises, Angola and
Brazil are drawing more and more young, educated Portuguese.
Brazil once experienced military dictatorship and years of
boom-or-bust economy but in the past decade emerged as an
economic powerhouse, one of the "BRIC" nations along with China,
India and Russia, and passed a landmark recently overtaking
Britain in the rankings of the world's largest economies.
Thousands of Portuguese settlers fled Angola as it descended
into civil war following the collapse of colonial rule, and
thousands more Angolans followed during the years of violence.
Peace and prosperity in Angola has reversed the trend.
Luanda, the capital of crude oil producer Angola, has become
the world's most expensive city for foreigners due to an oil
boom which has a created a huge appetite for qualified workers.
Helena Rato, a researcher at Portugal's National
Administration Institute who studies emigration, said: "Teachers
who were left without contracts here are going to Angola and
Mozambique in their droves."
This has spawned a new breed of skilled emigrant workers
like nurses, engineers and architects.
"All available data show growing emigration from Portugal,
especially trained specialists, which is different from what it
used to be when poor and untrained people were mostly leaving,"
Rato said.
Portugal's latest emigration data from the National
Statistics Institute showed that the number of emigrants rose
sharply by 40 percent in 2010 - the year Portugal's debt crisis
started in earnest - to 23,760 people to all destinations.
No detailed breakdowns were available.
The Brazilian embassy in Lisbon said the number of
Portuguese with work permits in Brazil alone jumped by 52,000
between 2010 and mid-2011, to 328,860 people.
According to Portuguese media, the number of Portuguese in
Angola more than quadrupled in the past few years to more than
100,000, four times the number of Angolans living in Portugal.
No official data was available for Portuguese living in Angola.
Moving to former colonies is made easier by rich cultural
links and good relations between Portuguese-speaking countries.
FABULOUS FORTUNES
Portugal won, then squandered fabulous fortunes with its
overseas empire, virtually inventing globalisation in the Age of
Discovery with its sailors and merchants setting up trading
enterprises from Brazil to Africa and on to Asia, and leaving
their indelible mark in far-flung spots.
The independence of its wealthiest colony of Brazil in 1822,
damaged Portugal's wealth and status.
There have been periodic waves of immigration since then.
Celina Nunes, 59, emigrated 36 years ago because her uncle was
already living there. There was an especially big wave in the
1950s when Brazil started a programme for immigration to build
up its industry.
"The advice I would give to those moving now is that they
are ready to work," said Nunes, a seamstress. "They can come,
but they need to be willing to work hard."
Relative ease in obtaining visas and previously-settled
family members make the move more manageable. Portugals African
territories, including Angola and Mozambique, all won their
independence in the mid-1970s after the dictatorship of Antonio
Salazar was toppled by a left-wing military coup.
Thousands of Portuguese also know Brazil well from the
holidays they used to spend there.
"I joke that Brazilians see Portugal as their grandfathers'
home," said Andre Ribeiro de Faria, 35, who moved to Sao Paulo
in 2010 and works in advertising.
"I think the Portuguese see Brazil as the home of their
successful sister or cousin who can help them forge ahead. For
many Portuguese, Brazil is like Portugal with massive horizons."
Fernando Costa, 33, who is finishing a second degree, is
also considering moving to Brazil, not least because his wife is
Brazilian and cannot find a job in Portugal.
"We're creating a plan B, she has family there, we'll try
our luck," Costa said, adding: "Things are very difficult here,
Portugal is going backwards."
Portuguese companies are reinforcing the trend as they
increasingly rely on their overseas units in Africa and Brazil
to deliver growth as their domestic businesses suffer during the
recession. To do that they employ Portuguese professionals.
SPRINGBOARD TO AFRICA
Multinationals in Portugal are also using the country as a
natural base from where to launch operations and break into
fast-growing African markets.
Job advertisements this week included openings by
multinational consultancy firm KPMG for auditors in Angola,
while competitor PricewaterhouseCoopers is hiring assistants for
its office in the Portuguese-speaking island of Cape Verde.
Another advertisement by Portuguese financial advisory firm
Certho read: "Due to strong growth, the company seeks a
director-general for its Angola office."
Pedro Luz, 34, who recently graduated with a second degree
in business management, is a typical young professional who has
been drawn to Angola by opportunity and better pay. Sent out
from Lisbon, he is working as a business consultant on a project
that will last four months but expects to stay longer.
"As expatriates here we have a lifestyle we simply don't get
at home," he said. "If we didn't have this crisis in Europe,
Angola wouldn't be my first choice."
It is easier for emigrants who have jobs awaiting them but
the desperate situation at home prompts many to leave without
guaranteed work.
Paulista, the trained photographic director, says she would
settle for a teaching job. "Going back to cinematography would
be ideal, but I don't have too many hopes about that," she said.
And, back at home, the daunting challenge of pulling the
country out of its debt crisis could be exacerbated as skilled
workers leave.
"It's sad, because it's exactly the people who go that you
don't want to see go," said Prof. David Patient, who teaches
management at Catolica University in Lisbon.