LISBON, June 13 Portugal's government will sell its remaining 11 percent stake in power grid operator REN at 2.68 euros a share, it said on Friday.

The shares will be sold to investors in a public offering and will start trading on June 17, REN and state holding company PARPUBLICA said in a statement.

Portugal's government has sold off a number of state assets in the past few years under its bailout by the European Union and IMF, including previous stakes in REN and Energias de Portugal.

Shares in REN were 0.93 percent higher at 2.714 euros a share in early trading.

Results of the sale will be announced on Monday. (Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by Mark Potter)