LISBON May 28 The two main shareholders in
Portugal's largest bank BES - ESFG and French
Bank Credit Agricole - concluded the placement of
999.6 million of their subscription rights in BES to investors
at 0.11 euros/right.
ESFG said in a statement on Wednesday that Credit Agricole
sold 667.3 million and ESFG sold 332.3 million pre-emptive
subscription rights of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) via an
accelerated bookbuilding process. The settlement of the sale of
rights is expected to occur on June 2.
ESFG and Credito Agricole have together controlled BES
through their joint holding in the bank of 47.5 percent of the
Portuguese bank. Their new joint holding after the right issue
will be about 40 percent, according to BES, which is in the
process of a capital increase worth 1.045 billion euros.
