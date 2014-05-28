(Adds rights price, disocunt, BES share)
LISBON May 28 The two main shareholders in
Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's biggest bank, have
sold 999.6 million subscription rights for new BES shares for
110 million euros at a 6 percent discount on Tuesday's closing
share price.
Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG), the largest
shareholder, said it and French bank Credit Agricole -
sold 332.3 million and 667.3 million of their rights to
subscribe to BES's 1.045 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) share offer
via an accelerated bookbuilding process at 0.11 euros per right.
Every five rights buy two new BES shares at 0.65 euros.
The price of the rights closed at 0.117 euros on Tuesday,
which was their first day of trading, and were 4.3 percent lower
at 0.112 euros in early trading on Wednesday.
The settlement of the sale of rights is expected to occur on
June 2.
ESFG and Credito Agricole together controlled BES through a
joint venture holding in the bank of 47.5 percent. Their new
joint holding after the rights issue will be about 40 percent,
according to BES.
Shares in BES were 0.3 percent lower at 0.94 euros a share
by 0819 GMT.
($1=0.7345 euros)
