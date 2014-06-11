LISBON, June 11 Portugal's Espirito Santo
banking family and its partner Credit Agricole have
lost control of Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's largest
bank, and will have to share control with other investors after
a capital increase, the bank's chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado told
Reuters that "since the moment that Bespar ceased to exist,
control was lost."
Holding company Bespar was owned jointly by Espirito Santo
Financial Group (ESFG) - a holding company of the
Espirito Santo family - and Credit Agricole. They abandoned the
company in May in order and instead took direct stakes in BES.
Bespar held 47 percent of BES. After new shares are issued
for Wednesday's capital raise, ESFG will hold 25 percent of BES
and Credit Agricole 15 percent.
"As such, the situations are very different, in which nobody
has control," the chief executive said. "There aren't many banks
at the European level that (have) such large shareholders."
"The (Espirito Santo) group will have to share (control)
with other shareholders and explain well what the strategies are
and what policies to follow."
The chief executive said Wednesday's rights issue had been a
"success" and pointed out that the demand for new shares was 178
percent higher than the supply.
